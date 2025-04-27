Two Sigma Securities LLC Sells 1,561 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Two Sigma Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 82.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,946,863,000 after purchasing an additional 79,284 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,791,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,805,434,000 after acquiring an additional 155,541 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,204,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,793,908,000 after acquiring an additional 206,822 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,126,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,694,585,000 after purchasing an additional 185,422 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,925,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,440,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,378.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,176.31 and a 52 week high of $1,451.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,338.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,319.95.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,300 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,321.80, for a total value of $4,361,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,480. The trade was a 47.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,335.22, for a total value of $1,335,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,042,177.34. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,894 shares of company stock worth $167,450,256. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Northcoast Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,464.41.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

