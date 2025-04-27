Two Sigma Securities LLC Buys 1,202 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SUSA opened at $113.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.30. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $99.48 and a 52 week high of $127.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.