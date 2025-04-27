Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Announces $1.11 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.1094 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th.

Bank of Montreal has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years. Bank of Montreal has a dividend payout ratio of 49.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of Montreal to earn $9.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $95.05 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $76.98 and a 1-year high of $106.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.14 and a 200-day moving average of $96.38.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC lowered Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Cibc World Mkts lowered Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.40.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

