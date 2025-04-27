Two Sigma Securities LLC Buys Shares of 95,738 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 95,738 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4,000.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.65. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.25.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 19.46%. Research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITUB shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.18 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Itaú Unibanco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.27.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

