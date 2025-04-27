Two Sigma Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 208,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 44,793 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,338,000.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMMD stock opened at $60.93 on Friday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.11.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.