Two Sigma Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Kinect by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in World Kinect by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of World Kinect by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of World Kinect in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

World Kinect Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of WKC stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.80. World Kinect Co. has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $31.71. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

World Kinect Dividend Announcement

World Kinect ( NYSE:WKC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 6.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that World Kinect Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 21,507 shares of World Kinect stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $622,842.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,512,064.48. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WKC. Bank of America cut their target price on World Kinect from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of World Kinect from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

World Kinect Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

Featured Stories

