Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Stake Reduced by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 90.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,516 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 231,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $2,549,000. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 123,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,602,000 after buying an additional 28,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

RCL stock opened at $212.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $130.08 and a 12 month high of $277.08.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 48.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 28.06%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 17,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.62, for a total value of $4,447,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at $11,021,265.74. This trade represents a 28.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.68, for a total transaction of $5,005,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 185,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,491,190.28. This trade represents a 9.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,492 shares of company stock valued at $28,571,705 over the last 90 days. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

