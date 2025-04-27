Nebula Research & Development LLC Acquires 8,686 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sandstorm Gold worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 39,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,812,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,751,000 after buying an additional 9,787,105 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,465,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,916 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,522,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,296 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,890,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after buying an additional 1,238,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 935.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,330,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,432,000 after buying an additional 1,202,144 shares during the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:SAND opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.63 and a beta of 0.90. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $8.82.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th were given a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SAND. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

