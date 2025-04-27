Nebula Research & Development LLC Reduces Stock Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Nebula Research & Development LLC decreased its position in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,013 shares during the quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC owned 0.06% of Marqeta worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MQ. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 116,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marqeta by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Marqeta by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

MQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marqeta from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Marqeta from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marqeta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.50 and a beta of 1.42. Marqeta, Inc. has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $6.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marqeta had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $135.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.71 million. Analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

