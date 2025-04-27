First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th.

First Northwest Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years. First Northwest Bancorp has a payout ratio of 24.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Northwest Bancorp to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ FNWB opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $99.32 million, a PE ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Research analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Northwest Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

