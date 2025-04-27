J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to Issue $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the transportation company on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services has raised its dividend by an average of 13.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 22 years. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a dividend payout ratio of 24.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to earn $7.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $129.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $122.79 and a 52-week high of $200.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.71 and its 200 day moving average is $166.84.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.92 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $194,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,282.74. The trade was a 6.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Hobbs bought 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.75 per share, for a total transaction of $199,916.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,995.25. The trade was a 1.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

