Unilever PLC (UL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.5151 per share on Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This is a 10.2% increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Unilever has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years. Unilever has a dividend payout ratio of 52.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Unilever to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.6%.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $62.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.47 and its 200 day moving average is $58.83. The company has a market cap of $154.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42. Unilever has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $65.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its position in Unilever stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

