Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the mining company on Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.

Agnico Eagle Mines has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. Agnico Eagle Mines has a payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to earn $4.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

Shares of AEM opened at $118.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $63.01 and a 1-year high of $126.76. The company has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.58.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.27 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. National Bank Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $119.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $124.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,216 shares of the mining company's stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC's holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company's stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

