Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading 14% Higher – Should You Buy?

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) rose 14% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.73 and last traded at C$1.71. Approximately 834,982 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 977,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$222.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 3.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.28.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

