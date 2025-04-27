Renasant Co. (RNST) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th.

Renasant has a dividend payout ratio of 25.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Renasant to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $31.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.05. Renasant has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $39.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $170.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.38 million. Renasant had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Renasant will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Renasant news, CAO Kelly Hutcheson sold 1,310 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $48,103.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,757.92. The trade was a 6.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RNST shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Renasant from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James upgraded Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Renasant in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Renasant from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Renasant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

