NuCypher Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $81.15 Million (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 27th. One NuCypher token can currently be purchased for $0.0588 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. NuCypher has a total market cap of $81.15 million and $1,293.52 worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NuCypher

NuCypher launched on October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,920 tokens. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

