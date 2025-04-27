Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 73.5% from the March 31st total of 41,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 78,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of VTC opened at $76.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.47. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a one year low of $73.79 and a one year high of $79.92.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2797 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund
About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund
The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- O’Reilly Automotive: An Anytime Buy for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Smoking Hot Entry Point in Q2
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Markets Think Robinhood Earnings Could Send the Stock Up
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.