Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 73.5% from the March 31st total of 41,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 78,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VTC opened at $76.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.47. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a one year low of $73.79 and a one year high of $79.92.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2797 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nepc LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 2,455,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,908,000 after acquiring an additional 642,813 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 8.6% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 999,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,672,000 after buying an additional 79,498 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,398,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 722,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,644,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 718,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

