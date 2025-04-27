Short Interest in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Expands By 324.0%

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 324.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

VLYPO opened at $24.29 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average is $24.97.

Valley National Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.5162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

