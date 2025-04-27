F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:XFIX opened at $51.11 on Friday. F/m Opportunistic Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.56 and a twelve month high of $53.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.86.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1939 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Company Profile

The F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (XFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on investing in what is perceived to be undervalued sectors and securities in the US fixed income space. The fund has no limitations in terms of maturity or credit quality.

