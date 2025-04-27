Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Encompass More Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 90,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 21,905 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WINC opened at $24.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.07. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $24.37.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

