Nebula Research & Development LLC Cuts Stock Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Nebula Research & Development LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innospec by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at $936,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innospec by 195.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innospec during the 4th quarter worth $744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Insider Transactions at Innospec

In other news, VP Philip John Boon sold 3,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $387,788.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,160.70. This represents a 15.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corbin Barnes sold 2,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $278,083.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,668.30. This represents a 25.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,696 shares of company stock worth $794,853 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IOSP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Innospec

Innospec Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $89.79 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.32 and a 52-week high of $133.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.23 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.00.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Innospec had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Innospec announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Innospec

(Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.