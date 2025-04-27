Nebula Research & Development LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,982 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 746.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,928 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 38,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $11,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $91.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.59. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $130.44. The firm has a market cap of $116.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COP. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna set a $136.00 target price on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.89.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

