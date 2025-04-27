Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Increases Stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,328 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Grid Dynamics worth $18,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,114,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,481 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $22,192,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,622,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after acquiring an additional 711,150 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $15,542,000. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Shares of GDYN stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 349.00 and a beta of 0.99. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average is $18.31.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $100.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Yury Gryzlov sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $27,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 476,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,653,477.93. This represents a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 19,043 shares of company stock valued at $349,078 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

