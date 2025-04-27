Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 97.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $122.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.88 and a 52 week high of $165.50. The firm has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.76, for a total value of $23,305,636.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,590,061.20. The trade was a 8.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $77,518.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 223,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,752,826.28. This represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,213,131 shares of company stock worth $300,179,370 in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.