Nebula Research & Development LLC Grows Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 233.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

NSA opened at $36.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.04. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $49.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.37 million. As a group, analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Michael J. Schall acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,240. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

