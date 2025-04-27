Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 5,243 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $16,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in UFP Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 340.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,610,000 after buying an additional 30,372 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $16,808,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel C. Croteau sold 6,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,694.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,711.85. This represents a 79.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UFPT

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $206.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.99 and its 200 day moving average is $256.76. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.26 and a twelve month high of $366.41.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.45. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $144.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 million.

About UFP Technologies

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.