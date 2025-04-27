Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $22.31 Million in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 810,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,310,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 285,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $433,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 358,885 shares in the company, valued at $8,315,365.45. This represents a 4.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,381,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,016,073.65. The trade was a 7.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,510 shares of company stock valued at $18,478,363 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 0.2 %

CWAN stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $35.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.66.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 93.97%. The firm had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.34 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

