Nebula Research & Development LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Nebula Research & Development LLC lessened its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,451 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC owned about 0.09% of Pitney Bowes worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deborah Pfeiffer sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,598.48. The trade was a 22.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt James Wolf sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $12,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 622,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,935. The trade was a 66.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,976,529 shares of company stock valued at $19,832,809 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $8.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.27. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $11.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.89.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. On average, analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.43%.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

