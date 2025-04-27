Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Stock Price Up 4.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB – Get Free Report) rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 12,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 21,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanadiumcorp Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanadiumcorp Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.