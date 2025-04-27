Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 395 ($5.26) and last traded at GBX 385 ($5.13). 188,958 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 351,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 380 ($5.06).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.
Warpaint London Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Warpaint London news, insider Keith Sadler purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.33) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,315.58). Corporate insiders own 41.45% of the company’s stock.
About Warpaint London
Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Warpaint London
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- O’Reilly Automotive: An Anytime Buy for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Smoking Hot Entry Point in Q2
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Markets Think Robinhood Earnings Could Send the Stock Up
Receive News & Ratings for Warpaint London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warpaint London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.