Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 395 ($5.26) and last traded at GBX 385 ($5.13). 188,958 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 351,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 380 ($5.06).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of £305.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 373.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 464.44.

In other Warpaint London news, insider Keith Sadler purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.33) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,315.58). Corporate insiders own 41.45% of the company’s stock.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

