Melkior Resources (CVE:MKR) Trading 10.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Melkior Resources Inc. (CVE:MKR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 113,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 65,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Melkior Resources Trading Up 10.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$3.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08.

Melkior Resources Company Profile

Melkior Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, and silver deposits, as well as base metals. Its flagship property includes the Carscallen project, which comprises 320 claim units covering an area of approximately 47 square kilometers located to the west of Timmins, Ontario.

