First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $97.64 and last traded at $98.79. 10,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 31,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.97.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.28. The firm has a market cap of $918.75 million, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXH. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,979,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 591,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,550,000 after purchasing an additional 99,996 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $8,301,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 9,919.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 61,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 60,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,753,000.

About First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

