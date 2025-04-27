Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Shares Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.22 and last traded at $30.32. Approximately 167,842 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 71,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.58.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $258.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.18.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

(Get Free Report)

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.