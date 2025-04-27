CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) Trading Up 6.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (ETR:CCAP – Get Free Report) rose 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €0.30 ($0.34) and last traded at €0.29 ($0.33). Approximately 153,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €0.27 ($0.31).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of €0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of €0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $45.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.03.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

