iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM) Stock Price Up 1.1% – What’s Next?

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.70 and last traded at $27.70. 94,606 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.40.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $158.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average is $27.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (HEEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of broad emerging market equities with currency exposure from the underlying stocks hedged out for USD investors. HEEM was launched on Sep 23, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

