iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Shares Up 0.6% – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.23 and last traded at $35.72. Approximately 350,422 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 274,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.49.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average of $37.24. The company has a market capitalization of $726.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,032,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,124,000 after purchasing an additional 101,807 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 62,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 21,667 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 17,389 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,163,000.

About iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

