JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Shares Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of JOST Werke SE (ETR:JST – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €49.20 ($55.91) and last traded at €49.20 ($55.91). 3,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 35,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at €49.10 ($55.80).

The stock has a market cap of $741.24 million, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €49.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of €45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.84.

JOST Werke SE manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubetonic systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, king pins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

