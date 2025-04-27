iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Here’s Why

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.11 and last traded at $25.88. Approximately 3,771 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 14,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.23.

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. ABLE Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 84,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 23,081 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets investment-grade corporate bond, while using swaps to hedge inflation risk.

