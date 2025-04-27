Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 130,760 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 172,479 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 130,760 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $9,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Bancorp from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Bancorp Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $47.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.94. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $65.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $175.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.88 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 30.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

About Bancorp

(Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.