Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 526 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $9,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 64,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 18,935 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth $401,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 45,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

BATS:PAUG opened at $37.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.30. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a fifty-two week low of $34.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.55 million, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.49.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.