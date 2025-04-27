Voya Investment Management LLC Has $26.79 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241,010 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $26,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $4,821,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,230,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,132,431. This trade represents a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aleem Gillani bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $559,800. This trade represents a 50.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.60.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

