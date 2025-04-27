Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $19.90 Million Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $19,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRL shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. William Blair downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.00.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster purchased 6,075 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $165.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,435.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,302,271.39. This trade represents a 3.42 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $715,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,112.50. This trade represents a 18.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CRL opened at $114.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 764.73, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $254.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

