Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 91,416 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91,416 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $13,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 3,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JKHY. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.45.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.9 %

JKHY opened at $170.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.75. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $196.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

