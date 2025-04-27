Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $21,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in American International Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank boosted its position in American International Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 3,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $81.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.20. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.04, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. Analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -76.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John G. Rice acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. HSBC raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on American International Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.65.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

