Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 71.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 335,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 843,147 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $29,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Thematics Asset Management bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 3,203 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $296,661.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,167.40. This trade represents a 14.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $216,075.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,581,655.32. This trade represents a 3.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.68.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Up 1.8 %

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $87.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.85. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $73.04 and a 52 week high of $121.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. Research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

