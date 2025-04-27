Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 39,657 Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,657 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.70% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics worth $24,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 96.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 42,980 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 1,269.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 79,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 72,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 111,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after buying an additional 35,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLTX stock opened at $39.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 1.32. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.42 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average of $45.60.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MLTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

