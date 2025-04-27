Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 571,384 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Summit Materials worth $28,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Summit Materials by 1,127.8% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,405,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,223 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 379.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 358,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,154,000 after purchasing an additional 283,388 shares in the last quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,135,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SUM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Sunday, April 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

Summit Materials stock opened at $52.54 on Friday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $54.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.58. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

