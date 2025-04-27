Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 3,855 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $28,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $100.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.93 and its 200 day moving average is $116.06. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.96 and a fifty-two week high of $136.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $297.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.04 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

