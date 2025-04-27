Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 1,265.0% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 231,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 214,446 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 101,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 84,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 34,749 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $17.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.49.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.3275 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.09.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

