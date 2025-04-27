Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 14,024 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,024 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STBA. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 41,148 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director Bhaskar Ramachandran acquired 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.25 per share, with a total value of $29,987.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $49,101.75. This trade represents a 156.88 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ STBA opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.94. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $45.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $93.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.40 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 9.77%. Analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

